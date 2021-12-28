Did Prithviraj Sukumaran back out of Mohanlal’s directorial Barroz?

Speculations are doing rounds that Prithviraj Sukumaran has backed out of superstar Mohanlal’s directorial venture Barroz. As per rumours, the decision was taken due to a clash in dates. Shooting of the project got delayed because of the pandemic and now it has resulted in the clash of schedules for Prithviraj. The actor is presently shooting for Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva and will soon be joining the shoot of Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham.

Reports further claim that Shayla McCaffrey who is known for her projects Christmas Land and Extinct, has been replaced in Barroz and now Indo-British actor Maya will play the part. Mohanlal will be making his directorial debut with Barroz. The superstar will also play the titular role of Barroz, a mythological character who guards Vasco Da Gama’s treasure.

Financed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the story by Jijo Punnoose. Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo, along with Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen are to play pivotal parts in the project. While Santosh Sivan is taking care of cinematography, music for the highly anticipated film is scored by Lydian Nadhaswaram. A. Sreekar Prasad is taking care of editing. Barroz’s first teaser was out recently. The clip had Mohanlal donning the director’s chair, giving instructions.

In the meantime, Mohanlal will also star in B. Unnikrishnan’s action drama, Aaraattu. Banrolled by RD Illuminations, Aaraattu is confirmed to release on 10 February 2022. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayan.