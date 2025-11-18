Did Prithviraj Sukumaran confirm sequel to his crime thriller Memories with director Jeethu Joseph?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his action drama Vilaayath Budha, slated to hit the big screens on November 21, 2025. During the film's promotions, the Malayali superstar revealed plans for a potential sequel to his 2013 crime thriller Memories, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Are Prithviraj and Jeethu Joseph reuniting for a Memories sequel?

Speaking with Red FM, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the makers of Memories have an idea for a sequel. The actor-filmmaker said, “Usually, those who create a movie have to say it. I’m not sure if I am supposed to say this, but Jeethu wants to do a sequel to Memories. He has been speaking about it with me for some time now.”

Prithviraj then added humorously, “I hope he doesn't drop the plans just because I revealed it now. He has an idea, a continuation of Sam Alex's character. Such sequels have to be envisioned by writers or directors; it doesn't matter what an actor thinks.”

More about Memories

For those unversed, Memories is a crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, directed by Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of Sam Alex, a once-stout superintendent in the Kerala Police force, who is on a path of self-destruction after losing his wife and daughter as a consequence of one of his missions.

As he turns to alcohol to cope with his grief, a new wave of terror shakes the city as a series of crimes unfold, leading to chaos. With no other option, the department turns to Sam Alex's investigative skills despite his unstable state and reluctance to return.

Soon, the mission forces him back on track, relying on his policing instincts to nab the culprit before the threat reaches his personal life once again.

Apart from Rajuettan, the film features SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj Sarja, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Rahul Madhav, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj will soon appear in Vilaayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar. He is also working on films such as Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, the action drama Khalifa, and more.

ALSO READ: 'Legends': Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj pose for an epic selfie