Is Prithviraj Sukumaran part of Tovino Thomas' action film Pallichattambi? Here's what we know

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas were last seen together on the big screen in L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj himself. Now, it appears that the superstar will be filming a cameo role in a Tovino Thomas starrer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi shoot?

According to online reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the shoot of the Tovino Thomas-led action film Pallichattambi. The actor is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie and apparently has three more days of shooting remaining.

While further details about Pallichattambi and Prithviraj’s role are being kept under wraps, the film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, who previously collaborated with Prithviraj on Jana Gana Mana.

With Tovino Thomas in the lead, the movie also stars Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead, marking one of her upcoming ventures in Malayalam cinema. Additionally, actors Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, and Prashanth Alexander are also part of the upcoming actioner.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up Daayra

Before joining the sets of Pallichattambi, Prithviraj wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Daayra. The Bollywood project, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the co-lead, with the Lucifer actor playing a police officer.

The official update was shared by Prithviraj himself through a post on social media, where he shared an image alongside his co-star and director, announcing his next Hindi project after Sarzameen earlier this year.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films

Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to next hit the big screen with his political heist actioner I, Nobody. The Nissam Basheer directorial is slated for a summer 2026 release, though the actor still has a few portions of the film left to shoot.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj will return to theaters for Onam next year with his action entertainer Khalifa. Directed by Vysakh, the film will see him portray a gold smuggler, with Mohanlal appearing in a cameo role that serves as a teaser for the film’s prequel.

Apart from these projects, Rajuettan has also been roped in to play the main antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

