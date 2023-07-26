Did Prithviraj Sukumaran narrate gangster story to Salaar co-actor Prabhas?

In the recent past, there have been many director and actor collaboration rumors that came off as a stretch. It is not clear whether these rumored collaborations are true or not, but these rumors certainly caught one by surprise, in a good way. Take, for example, the news of Geetu Mohandas directing Yash for a new film. This was a director and actor combo that no one saw coming, and it is still uncertain whether they will in fact work together or not.

But the rumors certainly made the fans excited to indeed hope that the charismatic actor and talented director would work together. Similar to the aforementioned news, another interesting actor and director combination is currently being rumored to work together. This collaboration is said to happen between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Of course, they are already working together in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. As per the latest reports that are coming up, this duo will be back together again. This time around, the difference will be that they will not reunite as two actors in a film. On the other hand, Prithviraj is expected to direct Prabhas in an upcoming project.

There is an ongoing buzz that Prithviraj Sukumaran narrated a gangster story to Salaar co-actor Prabhas

It has to be stated that these reports are merely reports as of now, but fans are hopeful that they will indeed turn out to be the truth. Currently, it is just hearsay, but many rumors that went on to be true started in a similar manner.

Both Prabhas and Prithviraj have not come forward to deny or accept the news of their alleged collaboration. Let us be hopeful that the news is indeed true. We are all well aware of Prithviraj’s expertise as a filmmaker. His first film, Lucifer, was not just a colossal success but also a well-liked film. Lucifer received overwhelmingly positive reviews that stated the film had been successful in creating a screenplay-driven mass film.

Hopefully, the same fan service and elevation that the actor-turned-director did for Mohanlal will also be seen in his alleged collaboration with Prabhas, if it ever happens.

