Did Prithviraj Sukumaran react to Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Don’t bring cinema to the dining table’ statement?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which is slated for release soon. During one of the promotional interviews, Sukumaran was asked to react to the recent statements made by an actor. However, the host refrained from taking Fahadh’s name.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s response to Fahadh Faasil’statements

During the interview, a question was directed at Prithviraj Sukumaran, asking him how he feels about the recent statements that ‘Cinema should be watched and left at the theatres itself’.

Further adding to his question, the interviewer asks, “But we are film lovers, we live, breathe, and sleep cinema. Even when we talk to one another, we use dialogues from films to communicate. So, how do you view all of this?”

In response to the question and talking about the said actor's statements, Prithviraj gave his take on the situation. "There is meaning behind those statements. Of course, as an actor, cinema is life for me, it has given me so much. But is it the be-all and end-all of life? Now, tomorrow if cinema ceases to exist, it is not going to drastically change the world. You have to look at these things objectively."

Further adding, Prithviraj said, “Cinema has the power to influence and there is no doubt about that but you have to identify that space for cinema in your life. Of course, cinema is the biggest form of entertainment in many people’s lives, including mine, and thank you for that! But everyone can decide for themselves, as to how much importance and space to give it in your lives.”

What did Fahadh Faasil say about cinema?

In one of his interviews with Galatta Plus, actor Fahadh Faasil made a strong statement when he spoke about cinema and its impact on everyday life. The actor requested his fans to forget his films after stepping out of the theatres and also urged that cinema should not be discussed over the dining table as it is not so important.

However, the actor’s statements quickly went viral and were misinterpreted, leading to many cinephiles getting upset over Fahadh’s statements.

What do you think of Fahadh’s statements and Prithviraj’s response? Let us know in the comments.