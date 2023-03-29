Did Priyanka Chopra call SS Rajamouli's RRR a 'Tamil film'? Twitterati trolls

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been a constant support to SS Rajamouli's RRR, has now called it a Tamil film. The actress caught the internet's attention after she corrected RRR as 'Tamil film' when the interviewer called it a 'Bollywood film'. This didn't go quite well among the netizens as Twitterati is trolling her.

Recently, in an interview with the podcast channel Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra corrected when RRR was called a 'Bollywood movie'. She said RRR is a 'Tamil film'. So, when Dax Shepard compared Bollywood to be like the 50s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything, Priyanka agreed and said, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” When Dax interrupted her saying, “RRR…”, Priyanka quickly corrected saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” And it was not a one-time thing, she called it a Tamil movie many times. She added, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

RRR is a Telugu movie

SS Rajamouli's RRR made history in Indian cinema for its iconic wins with prestigious International awards like Oscars, Golden Globes, HCA, and more. But it has always been a discussion point if RRR is a Telugu film, Tamil film, South film, or Indian film. Originally, RRR is a Telugu film and was dubbed into other languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Japanese as well.

While Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel called RRR a Bollywood movie on stage as it won Academy Award for Naatu Naatu song, actress Jaya Bachchan objected to calling it a South movie. Now, Priyanka Chopra has called it a Tamil movie. Fans are furious with the actress for calling RRR a Tamil film as they didn't expect that from her.



Priyanka Chopra and RRR's association

For the unversed, Priyanka has been closely associated with RRR ever since the SS Rajamouli team began campaigning for the Oscars. She attended the screening of the film in the US and gave a shout-out by sharing a pic with director SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani. After that, she hosted a pre-Oscars party to celebrate the Oscar nominees from the South Asian community and the entire team of RRR attended. Priyanka also hosted Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her residence in Los Angeles as well.

