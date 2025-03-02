Did Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra CONFIRM her role in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29? Find out

Pinkvilla previously reported that Priyanka Chopra is part of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29. While she never confirmed it, she seemingly dropped hints about shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Recently, in an interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra addressed the speculations and provided clarification.

When asked about Priyanka Chopra’s role in SSMB29, Madhu Chopra gave a subtle confirmation. She said, "Vahin shooting pe hain voh" (She is shooting the film). The interviewer also mentioned Priyanka’s presence in Hyderabad for the shoot, to which Madhu nodded in agreement.

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been making headlines. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a key role and is currently filming its second schedule at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

As per 123Telugu, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli will soon address the media in Hyderabad. They are expected to share important updates about the film. After wrapping up the current schedule, the team will reportedly travel abroad for the next shoot in March.

SSMB29 is said to be a jungle adventure. Most details remain undisclosed, but Pinkvilla reported Priyanka’s involvement. Some reports even suggest she might play the antagonist. Fans eagerly await official announcements about this highly anticipated project.

Meanwhile, this project marks Priyanka Chopra's big comeback to Indian cinema after many years. Reports indicate that she and the director were in discussions for six months before confirming her role.

"It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film,” revealed a source.

SS Rajamouli has reportedly considered two titles for SSMB29 — Garuda and Maharaj, favoring the latter. However, the makers have yet to confirm this. The film will be released in two parts and filming is expected to finish by 2026, with releases planned for 2027 and 2028.