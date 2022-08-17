Did R Madhavan lose his house to make Rocketry: The Nambi Effect? Here is the truth

R Madhavan's last release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been hailed from all the corners. For the first time in his career, the star donned multiple hats of director, producer and actor for a film and now his hard work is being appreciated as the film turned out to be both critical and commercial success. There were even reports that he lost his house in order to make the biopic. However, now R Madhavan has put an end to all these speculations.

He tweeted, "Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

Check out the post below:

Initially, R Madhavan was supposed to direct the movie along with Anant Mahadevan; however, the latter opted out of the project due to some unavoidable circumstances. For those who do not know, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage. He was even imprisoned for the same back in 1994.

Financed by the production house Tricolour Films in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures, the flick also has Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles. In addition to this, the film has a special cameo by Suriya in the South versions of the movie, whereas the English and Hindi versions have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

After taking over the ticket counters, the film is also available on the OTT platform now.

