Did Raghava Lawrence lash out at Seeman for targeting Rajinikanth?

Raghava Lawrence has once again expressed his fondness for Rajinikanth as he lashed out at Seeman at the birthday celebration event of Thalaiva.

Raghava Lawrence recently hit the headlines after he revealed about throwing cow dung on Kamal Haasan’s posters when he was a child. The filmmaker received a lot of hate after it. Later, Raghava took to Twitter and clarified that being a huge Thalaivar fan he did such thing against 'Kamal sir' without knowing. Raghava Lawrence has once again expressed his fondness for Rajinikanth as he lashed out at Seeman at the birthday celebration event of Thalaiva.

Speaking at the event, the director-choreographer indirectly slammed Seeman for targeting Rajinikanth. "Let people criticise the policies or say the decision taken by him do not benefit the people, but I condemn those who unnecessarily target individuals for no reason. The thought of none should enter politics and only I should be in politics is wrong," said Raghava Lawrence at the event. This reaction of Raghava comes after Seeman strongly opposed Rajinikanth's entry into politics.

"Why do we fear so much? Politics is like a running race and a true champion will run the race with the competitors and emerge victoriously. Those run without any competition cannot be declared winners. Is he the only son of Tamil mother? Are we born to foreigners?" he added. He also went on to say how people should mind their language while criticising anyone.

Check out the video below:

Credits :IB Times

Read More