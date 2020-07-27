  1. Home
Did Rajinikanth return his remuneration to producers for Siva’s film Annaatthe?

As per the latest news update about the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe states that the lead star of the Siva directorial has returned his fees for the film.
The latest news reports suggest that the south megastar Rajinikanth has returned his remuneration to the producers of the much-awaited drama called Annaatthe. The film is helmed by ace south director Siva. As per the latest news update, about the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe states that the lead star of the Siva directorial has returned his fees for the film. There is no official word out yet about the news. But, the news reports also states that the producers of the southern drama Annaatthe had requested the superstar to reduce his fees for the film.

The film Annaatthe is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The news reports previously stated that the film could be dropped. News reports also state that the film could be released in April 2021. The news reports about the highly anticipated film Annaatthe also state that the lead star of the southern flick has reportedly finished shooting almost 50 percent of the portions. Now, the south flick Annaatthe also state that the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing a key role.

The southern diva recently unveiled another poster of her upcoming film Rang De which will also star south actor Nithiin. The makers of the southern film Annaatthe had to put the film's shooting on hold due to the COVID 19 crisis. Now, the makers are hoping to resume the shoot once the situation gets under control.

