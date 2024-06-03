Did Rajinikanth visit a cave in the mountains for meditation? Superstar’s video walking with stick goes viral

Rajinikanth recently visited Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand and the glimpses captured from the journey have surfaced on social media. The actor has previously stated that spiritual journeys help him to get new experiences.

Meanwhile, a new video posted by @imravee on X (Twitter) features the Jailer star trying to walk with a stick and is currently trending on social media.

Rajinikanth on a spiritual trip

The latest video shared on June 3, 2024, shows the 2.0 star being accompanied by the policemen. The caption of the video said, "The Divine Travel,” proving that it was taken during his journey to Uttarakhand.

Various clips recorded from the Annaatthe star's divine journey have been getting a lot of attention on social media. He also met several yogis and a video of his short conversation with them has surfaced on social media.

During the chat, he also revealed that Vettaiyan is confirmed to arrive during Dussehra this year.

Watch the video below:

Furthermore, he even gave the latest update on Coolie and said, "I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards."

Rajinikanth felicitated by the Uttarakhand Police

While the Sivaji star's divine journey has been grabbing headlines for the last few days, he was recently felicitated by the Uttarakhand Police. The news was even confirmed by the police department on X (Twitter).

They wrote, "After the darshan, he said he is overwhelmed by the darshan of Shri Badrinath Dham. He prays to God for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country."

Rajinikanth has two big projects

As mentioned, the Darbar star is soon returning to the big screen with T.J. Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. The action drama also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

Rajinikanth is also collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie. The latest update stated that Sathyaraj will reportedly share the screen with the Enthiran star after the 1986 film, Mr. Bharath. The producers are yet to make an official announcement of the same.

