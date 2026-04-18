Did Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 lock an OTT deal worth Rs 160 crore? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth is currently in the final stages of his upcoming film Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster action drama Jailer. Now, it appears that the makers may have locked in a massive OTT deal.

Did Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 lock in an OTT deal worth Rs 160 crore?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Jailer 2 is expected to have secured a deal worth Rs 160 crore with Amazon Prime Video. The report suggests that the streaming rights were finalized a few weeks ago, with significant interest from digital platforms for exclusive rights.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement. Reports also indicate that the first installment, Jailer, secured a deal worth Rs 75 crore in 2023. More recently, Coolie was reportedly acquired for Rs 120 crore. If these figures are accurate, Jailer 2 marks a significant jump in OTT valuation.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will feature the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Earlier, there were speculations that Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo appearance. However, due to his commitments to King, the actor reportedly declined the offer.

Recently, Jailer 2 generated buzz after a clip from the film was leaked online. The makers have advised audiences not to repost the visuals to avoid potential account restrictions or suspensions.

Rajinikanth’s next movies

After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The project was initially announced to be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. However, recent reports suggest there may be a change in direction, with Ashwath Marimuthu possibly taking over. No official confirmation has been made yet.

The film was originally planned with Sundar C at the helm, but he later exited the project.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to appear alongside Kamal Haasan in a tentatively titled project, KHxRK Reunion .

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