Did Rakul Preet Singh accept a 50 percent pay cut to compensate for the loss of producers?

Rakul Preet Singh has some important projects lined up in her kitty. In the midst of all this, there are reports that she has accepted a pay cut in her salary.

Rakul Preet Singh has now become a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The actress has showcased her acting prowess in multiple movies and is currently counted among the most sought after celebs. Rakul Preet who was last seen in the Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. Well, of course, some of these projects have been put to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

However, things are slowly returning to normalcy and shooting schedules for many films and TV shows have already begun. In the midst of all this, a few media reports suggest that Rakul Preet Singh has accepted a 50 percent pay cut in her salary to compensate for the loss of the producers. As per a report by TOI, this makes for an estimated amount of Rs 75 lakh per project. However, the actress is yet to make an official confirmation about the same.

The entertainment industry has incurred heavy losses for the past few months because of the COVID-19 crisis and the indefinite lockdown. In the midst of all this, budgets of shoots and other production processes have been slashed and a few actors have agreed for pay cuts for their work because of the unprecedented situation. Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, she will be venturing into Bollywood again with an upcoming project helmed by Kaashvie Nair that also features . Apart from that, she is a part of Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nedumudi Venu. She will also feature in Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×