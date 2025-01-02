Did Ram Charan and director Shankar take a pay cut for Game Changer due to film’s delays?

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is all set to storm in the theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. As the movie is days away from release, it is reported that the RRR actor and the action-thriller’s director Shankar have quoted a lower remuneration for the film than what was planned earlier.

According to a report by Great Andhra, Ram Charan has only accepted a remuneration of Rs 65 crores for the film, especially after the global success of RRR. The actor decided to accept a lower remuneration due to the film's delays and postponements.

Moreover, the film’s director Shankar has also apparently only taken home Rs 35 crores as remuneration, reducing his fees. However, as of now, these are just rumors, and no official confirmation has been made.

Moving forward, the film Game Changer released its official trailer on January 2, 2025. As the film is days away from release, the makers conducted a trailer launch event in Hyderabad, with director SS Rajamouli attending as the chief guest.

The film’s trailer featured Ram Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to rid the political system of corruption. The two-minute and forty-second trailer featured the global star in dual roles, playing both father and son. Additionally, the actor was seen donning multiple looks in the movie.

Advertisement

See the trailer for Game Changer:

As Charan takes the lead role in the film, Kiara Advani plays his love interest. Besides them, the political action thriller has actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The film is based on a story by director Karthik Subbaraj and is musically composed by Thaman, with four singles already available for streaming.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is next set to work in the film tentatively called RC16. The movie, which is being helmed by Upena director Buchi Babu Sana, is said to be a village-based sports drama.

The film is set to feature Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role. Subsequently, Ram Charan will collaborate with director Sukumar on a film, marking their reunion after the 2018 movie Rangasthalam.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actor and director are reported by (Great Andhra). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amid rumors of STR48 getting shelved, Silambarasan TR drops picture with director Desingh Periyasamy; see here