Did Ram Charan and Sukumar lock the final script for RC17? Co-writer reveals details about two storylines

Ram Charan is currently working on his next release, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. After that, the actor will be collaborating with director Sukumar on a film tentatively titled RC17. However, it appears that the film’s final script is yet to be locked.

At a recent press meet, Mrithyunjay director Hussain Sha Kiran, who is also the co-writer of the Sukumar directorial, revealed that the team is currently considering two stories and has not finalized one yet.

During the interaction, the writer-director said, “I am penning one story for the film. However, another story is also being readied by the team. We still don’t know which one we will ultimately go ahead with.”

With reports indicating that the Pushpa director is currently in the writing phase of the project, it seems fans will have to wait and see which story is ultimately finalized.

Hussain Sha Kiran is set to release his next film, Mrithyunjay, on February 27, 2026. Starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles, the film is a mystery crime thriller.

Ram Charan’s next film

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role in Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is slated for release on April 30, 2026. The film is set against a rural village backdrop, with a cricket tournament at its core.

It features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and the supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The music and background score are composed by AR Rahman. The first single, Chikiri Chikiri, was released earlier in 2025. Moreover, recent reports indicate that the second single will be released in the first week of March. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on March 27, 2026, but it was later postponed.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan’s film with director Sukumar will mark his reunion with the filmmaker after the popular movie Rangasthalam.

