Did Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer get itself a new director?

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is one film that was announced with much hype. Even though Ram Charan fans are still excited about the film’s release, there has been a lack of updates from the film’s team. The reason can be attributed to both director Shankar and actor Ram Charan being busy with their respective professional commitments. Now, as per the reports, another director will shoot a portion of Game Changer. This director is said to be Sailesh Kolanu.

Will Sailesh Kolanu direct a portion of Game Changer?

According to FilmiBeat, as the film was getting delayed many times, Sailesh Kolanu was brought in to shoot a portion of Game Changer. The film’s producer, Dil Raju, reportedly wanted the film to release on the planned date itself. Game Changer was set for a Sankranti release. With multiple postponements of the film, there was slight confusion regarding whether it would be released on the planned date.

The news may come as a shock to the fans of Game Changer, who wanted to see Shankar direct Ram Charan for the first time. But it has to be said that there is nothing to worry about. Sailesh will only be shooting for the portions with the second unit. The main scenes will be shot by the Enthiran director himself.

Shankar has two big releases coming up. Other than Game Changer, the veteran director will also collaborate with Kamal Haasan on Indian 2. The sequel to their 1996 hit Indian is expected to release next year. Shankar has been handling the shoot of two big-budget mainstream films simultaneously. Let's hope that the director is successful in making both of these films work.

Coming to Sailesh Kolanu, the director has made three films till now. Game Changer also marks Sailesh’s first film outside the HIT franchise. He debuted in 2020 with HIT: The First Case. The Telugu film starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma proved to be a financial success. After this, he remade the film in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The same year, he also made a sequel to his Telugu original. HIT: The Second Case, starring Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Rao Ramesh, also proved to be a success like its predecessor.

Being a part of Game Changer will be a great opportunity for this up-and-coming director.

