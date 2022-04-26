Ram Gopal Varma strikes at South film remakes yet again; This time, it's Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Known for calling a spade a spade, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma yet again manages to grab the attention with his opinion on remakes and the latest release Jersey.
by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 26, 2022 04:48 PM IST  |  25.1K
The Hindi film industry is clearly into the remake business. Even the name-brand titles, trying to bring OG content, tank at the box office. There are at least 15-20 South Indian movies that are being remade in Hindi. A lot of the latest remakes were outrightly rejected by the audiences. That is a lesson in itself. A classic is classic and Bollywood should know this. Known for calling a spade a spade, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma yet again manages to grab the attention with his opinion on remakes and the latest release Jersey. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is an official remake of Nani starrer Telugu film. 

Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, "The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes." 

He wrote further alongside a tag '#DeathOfRemakes', "If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enormous money,time, effort and face."

Did someone, finally, show Bollywood the bitter truth they are living in? 

Movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, released Pan-India in 5 languages, managed to take the box office by storm. "TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE," says RGV. 

PS:  Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag- RGV messed it with Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay- now, that's something!

To note, Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar have teamed up Anniyan (Tamil) remake. The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Driving Licence (Malayalam), Vikram Vedha (Tamil), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Samantha's U-Turn (Tamil, Telugu) and Ratsasan (Tamil) are upcoming Hindi remakes of South Indian movies.

