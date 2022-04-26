Ram Gopal Varma strikes at South film remakes yet again; This time, it's Shahid Kapoor's Jersey
Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, "The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes."
He wrote further alongside a tag '#DeathOfRemakes', "If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enormous money,time, effort and face."
Movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, released Pan-India in 5 languages, managed to take the box office by storm. "TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE," says RGV.
To note, Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar have teamed up Anniyan (Tamil) remake. The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Driving Licence (Malayalam), Vikram Vedha (Tamil), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Samantha's U-Turn (Tamil, Telugu) and Ratsasan (Tamil) are upcoming Hindi remakes of South Indian movies.