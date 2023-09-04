Did Ram Pothineni's Skanda take over Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire release date?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire postponed its release date from September 28. As the big spot became empty, Ram Pothineni starrer Skanda immediately took over the date. According to reports, Skanda will now be released on September 28. Earlier, the action film was scheduled to release on September 15.

Ram Pothineni starrer Skanda planning to release on September 28

As the makers of Skanda noticed that September 28 has no releases scheduled, they reportedly have planned to grab the opportunity. Skanda will now be released almost 10 days late from its original date. The makers are planning to release on September 28 as It is the perfect date to capitalize on a big level. However, an official announcement regarding the change of release date is awaited.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire got postponed due to pending post-production and CG work. The director didn't want to compromise on the quality of the final product and hence took the decision to postpone the release. According to our sources, the film is eyeing a release coinciding with the biggest festivals like Diwali or Sankranti. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.



About Skanda

Skanda is said to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. A day ago, the trailer was released and Ram Pothineni is portrayed in a total rough and massy avatar. He plays a young man from Telangana, his dialogue delivery and action sequences have the punch mark of Boyapati.

Sreeleela plays the female lead and Saiee Manjrekar is also seen in a crucial role in Skanda. The film’s major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince. The film is produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

ALSO READ: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire postponed, likely to release on Diwali or Sankranti?