Did Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali with rumored bf Vijay Deverakonda? fans REACT

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored of secretly dating for quite some time now. Both the actors who have been spotted at the same locations for more than a few instances have been rumored to be boyfriend and girlfriend for a while now.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted a picture of herself celebrating Diwali but now fans have spotted out a similarity they saw. Earlier yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda also posted a Diwali picture with his family and now both the pictures seem to have the same background, indicating that Rashmika had apparently been celebrating Diwali along with Vijay Deverakonda and his family.

See the posts by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Fans were quick to spot that both the pictures shared by the actors are from the same setting and the background wall from the pictures is from the same location.

The Geetha Govindam couple have been rumored about dating in secrecy for a long time now. Both of them have been spotted at various locations together but as of yet, they have not confirmed nor denied that they are in a relationship or not.

Even recently, during the debacle of Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video row, Vijay Deverakonda also came out in support of his rumored GF and helped her in coping with the situation.

The actor posted a story to his Instagram handle with interest in shedding light on such vulnerable situations celebrities have to face. He posted along with his story that “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone.”

He also added, “Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.” Even various others came out in support of the actress’ distressing situation and urged how legal interference is needed to combat this.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Workfront

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will next be making his silver screen release with the film Family Star. The film directed by Parasuram will be a family entertainer with Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The film is set to release in theaters for the occasion of Sankranti next year.

Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Hindi film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in the leading role. The actress is also next set to feature in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

