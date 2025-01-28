Did Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY confirm her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Pushpa 2 actor's 'partner' remark goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna has been rumored to be dating Vijay Deverakonda for quite some time now. While the two have dropped subtle hints about their relationship, they have never confirmed it publicly. However, in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Pushpa 2 actress appeared to confirm her relationship status.

During the interview, Rashmika shared that her "happy place" is home, which provides her with a sense of stability and grounding. She explained that while success and fame may come and go, home remains a constant in her life. The actress further identified herself as a daughter, sister, and partner and expressed her deep respect for these roles.

Rashmika said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not forever.” The Pushpa 2 actress went on to add, “But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner.” Rashmika concluded by saying that she “really respects that life."

In the same interview, the actress spoke about what she finds the best in a man. Rashmika mentioned that she believes the eyes reflect a person’s soul and added that she’s drawn to people who have a warm demeanor. She went on to talk about the importance of respect and stated that she admires individuals who treat everyone with kindness and respect.

"I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are," she added.

Previously, Vijay Deverakonda also revealed in one of his interviews that he is not single. While he did not take any names, fans were quick to understand who he was talking about. Earlier, a photo of their lunch date also went viral on social media, and the couple even jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year's together.

