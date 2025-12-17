Did Rashmika Mandanna go on bachelorette trip to Sri Lanka ahead of wedding to Vijay Deverakonda? Pics go viral

Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly all set to marry Vijay Deverakonda in a private wedding in February. However, none of them has officially confirmed it yet. As reports of her engagement ceremony back in October made rounds on the internet, Rashmika has dropped many hints. However, in line with the actress's short trip to Sri Lanka, more rumours suggest that it was a bachelorette party rather than a regular vacation.

Rashmika Mandanna returns from a private vacation with friends

During the late hours of December 16, the actress shared a photo dump from her time in the country. Rashmika wrote, “I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka.. . GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!! (sic)”

The images showed her in summer dresses beside her friends, relaxing and taking in all the beautiful nature around her. Partying hard with her gal pals, she could also be seen dressed up in a blingy fit and another bodycon look, accentuating her fabulous figure. The timing of the sudden and secretive outing, as well as her upcoming rumored nuptials, has the fans convinced that it was indeed a short and sweet brides-to-be getaway with her friends.

While Rashmika is yet to personally address the claims of her marriage and her plans for it or confirm if it was a pre-wedding trip, all the signs are pointing towards a successful, private vacation.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work and personal fronts

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her horror comedy, Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which had a really great box office run. She was also recently seen in the romance drama, The Girlfriend, during the promotions of which she thanked rumored beau Vijay for his support. The two first met Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, post which they reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. She was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, whom she met while filming Kirik Party, but the two decided to part ways in 2018, a year after their engagement.

