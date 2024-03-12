Did Rashmika Mandanna just DROP a hint about her rumored relationship with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are two of the most talked about speculated couples in the industry. We've heard a lot about their alleged relationship and their periodic visits with each other's families. However, nobody of the artists has disclosed the truth about their visible relationship.

Earlier, we also heard about the unconfirmed narratives that the supposed love birds are getting engaged in February however, later the rumors got shelved. Now, in a recent development, another controversy has sparked that leads to the road of their undisclosed relationship.

Did Rashmika-Vijay wear the same cap?

Earlier, Vijay promoted his venture program known as Rowdy Wear by sharing a video on his social platform Instagram and wrote, “Runnin. New York. #RWDY”. In the video, Vijay was seen in his brand clothes along with a pink cap that additionally caught the attention of several netizens.

Recently, Rashmika took to her social platform Instagram and shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of International Women's Day that read, “Happy women's day to all my lovely ladies.. Being a woman is a blessing.. remember that!”. Her sweet gesture took many fans to her comments section where they praised the actress for her strong impact on society. However, the rumor sparked later after many pointed out the pink cap that she was wearing in her recent picture.