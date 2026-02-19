Did Rashmika Mandanna not invite her Kirik Party co-star? Pramod Shetty says, ‘We know she won't invite us…’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. Ahead of the wedding festivities, the actress’ former co-star Pramod Shetty has revealed whether she has invited them to her wedding or reception.

Pramod Shetty on whether Rashmika Mandanna invited them to wedding

Speaking to the media, Pramod Shetty said, “I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”

As per a report by One India, Pramod added, “Rakshit will rise like a phoenix. He gave a statement recently, didn’t he? He hasn’t gone anywhere. That’s how he writes his films. He takes some time, then comes back and calmly makes a movie. He isn’t in as much of a hurry as we are.”

For those unaware, Pramod Shetty has been a long-time friend and collaborator of Rakshit Shetty. The Kantara: Chapter 1 actor starred alongside Rakshit and Rashmika in the latter’s debut film Kirik Party, which was helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Pramod’s comments about Rashmika and her wedding have gone viral on the internet, especially due to the shared history between the actress and Rakshit.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The actors are expected to have an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

As the wedding will not include actors or colleagues from the film industry, the couple is expected to host a reception for their colleagues on March 4, 2026.

Rakshit Shetty’s work front

Rakshit Shetty was last seen in the lead role in the two-part romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth. Following the 2023 release, the actor is currently said to be in the writing phase of his next film, Richard Antony.

The upcoming project is touted to be a sequel to his 2014 film Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

