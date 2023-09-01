Did Rashmika Mandanna opt out of Nithiin's VNRTRIO to do film with Shahid Kapoor? Here's what she said

Rashmika Mandanna refuted rumors churning in the tinsel town around the reasons for opting out of the Telugu film VNR Trio. A few media reports stated that the actress chose a Hindi film with Shahid Kapoor over VNRTrio and that's why she walked out citing date issues. However, she shut down the reports and clarified.

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to shut down the rumor mill churning false news about her opting out of VNRTrio film due to a Shahid Kapoor film. She clarified and wrote, "This was confirmed by anyone? But because it’s about me.. I can say it’s not true."

In March, the pan-Indian actress announced a movie tentatively titled VNRTrio with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after their blockbuster film Bheeshma. However, a few months ago, it was confirmed that she opted out of the film. While the reason for her opting out isn't confirmed, it was reported that date issues could have been the reason.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna walked out of the film due to date issues. As the actress currently has almost five biggies in her pipeline, she wasn't able to accommodate dates for the film. It is said that the decision was taken mutually and all parties concerned thought it was the right decision. Later, it was reported that popular Telugu actress Sreeleela had replaced Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead in the project. However, an official regarding all of this has not yet been made by the makers.

Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Pushpa 2, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well. The shoot is currently underway and is expected to be released next year.

The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan. She also has the upcoming Hindi film Animal in the pipeline. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

