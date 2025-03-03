Did Rashmika Mandanna refuse to attend Bengaluru film festival in Karnataka? Actress CLARIFIES

Rashmika Mandanna recently made the headlines after being reported as rejecting to attend the Bengaluru film festival in Karnataka. Now, the actress has clarified about the same, setting the record straight.

According to sources close to the actress, Rashmika Mandanna clarified that the claims of her rejecting to attend the film festival are completely false and do not contain any element of truth. The statement by the actress attributed to the claims that she had made derogatory remarks about Karnataka.

Rashmika Mandanna also clarified that the reports of someone approaching her to attend the film festival were incorrect.

For those unaware, a Karnataka MLA recently made remarks about the actress and claimed they had approached her to attend the film festival. However, according to a video byte given to ANI, the politician claimed the actress made derogatory remarks against the state and refused to attend the event.

Moving forward, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the film Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The historical action drama was based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, with Rashmika portraying his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The movie starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and an ensemble cast that included Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and many others in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews due to historical inaccuracies, the film has been a commercial hit in theaters.

Talking about her work front, the actress is soon set to appear in the lead role in the movie Sikandar starring Salman Khan. The film slated to release for Eid this year is directed by AR Murugadoss and is expected to feature an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

In addition, the actress will soon appear in films such as The Girlfriend, Kuberaa starring Dhanush, Thaama, and many more.