Did Rashmika Mandanna replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rahul Ravindran's next film? Reports suggest so

Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu rank among the most beloved actresses working today. Both actresses enjoy a considerable amount of fan following and have been favorites among the masses. As per reports, there are rumors going around that Rashmika might have bagged a film that Samantha was initially set to do. Even though there has been no official confirmation on the matter, multiple reports seem to suggest the same.

Did Rashmika Mandanna replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rahul Ravindran’s forthcoming directorial venture?

Even though the news has been gaining significant traction, it has to be mentioned that the film was not officially announced. So, as of now, the reports can only be deemed to be anything but conjecture. But there is certainly an enormous buzz about Rahul Ravindran helming a project with a female protagonist. Rumors have it that the director has chosen Rashmika Mandanna for the project. Reportedly, he initially planned to make the same film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha’s reason for quitting the film is reported to be her health-related concerns. The actress is known to share a great bond of friendship with both Rahul Ravindran and his wife, Chinmayi Sripaada. While an official announcement has yet to be made, reports have suggested that the film will be produced by Allu Arvind and Bunny Vaas under the Geetha Arts 2 banner.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s professional front

Samantha’s last theatrical release was Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film received a generally favorable response from both the audience and the critics. The actress is also set to star in Raj-DK’s Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also goes by the same name. The actress is currently on her much-talked-about acting break. Her fans have been eager to know more about her upcoming projects.

In a recent Instagram interaction, the Oh Baby actress spoke about her future plans concerning her career. She said, “My next project is to actually not have one. Not having a plan. I want to be more selective about the things that I work on. The things that really push me out of my comfort zone until I get a role like that, I think I am okay.”

