Did Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara starrer Thani Oruvan 2 get shelved? Producer spills the details

Thani Oruvan, starring Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara, was released in theatres back in 2015, with a sequel already announced by the makers. However, with an update yet to be revealed, producer Archana Kalpathi has shared details about whether the film has been shelved.

Is Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara’s Thani Oruvan 2 shelved?

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Speaking with Touring Talkies, Archana Kalpathi said, “The film will happen only when the market improves. It's a big-budget film, so we can't go ahead with the current market. That's why the project is on hold. Ravi Mohan sir, Mohan Raja sir, and Nayanthara also have other commitments. It will take some time with the current scenario.”

The first instalment, Thani Oruvan , follows IPS officer Mithran, who uncovers a powerful hidden network while investigating a series of seemingly unrelated incidents. His investigation leads him to Siddharth Abhimanyu, a renowned scientist whose past is closely connected to politician Sengalvarayan and his son, Pazhani.

As Mithran digs deeper, he discovers Siddharth’s carefully protected secrets and finds himself constantly outmanoeuvred by the scientist. However, Mithran eventually turns the tables, uncovers crucial evidence and brings Siddharth into custody.

When Siddharth reveals that vital evidence about his network has been hidden away, Mithran sets out to recover it and expose the truth. The film concludes by revealing that Siddharth’s story had inspired Mithran to pursue a career in the police force.

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Years later, in 2019, the makers announced a sequel titled Thani Oruvan 2, which would feature Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara reprising their respective roles, with Mohan Raja returning as the director.

Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara’s work front

Ravi Mohan is next set to hit the big screens with the thriller film Karathey Babu. Initially announced to release in August 2026, the actor himself confirmed that a song for the film is yet to be shot and will likely be released in a couple of months. Moreover, he is also part of films such as Genie, Bro Club, and the Raghava Lawrence-led Benz, while also gearing up to direct the film An Ordinary Man.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will star in the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to release on August 26, 2026.

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