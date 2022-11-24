Did Rishab Shetty take a dig at Rashmika Mandanna in this viral video and subtly refuse to work with her?
An old interview of Kantara star Rishab Shetty refusing to work with Rashmika Mandanna is going viral and Twitterati claims that it's because of her ungrateful response.
Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of the recent blockbuster of Indian cinema Kantara, has been in the limelight ever since its magical run at the box office. However, now, he is not in the headlines for his film but because of an old interview of him taking a dig at Rashmika Mandanna.
Now, an old interview of Rishab Shetty is going viral. In a chat with Gulte, the actor-director was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project. In his response, he said, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers.” But added, “These actors, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha.”
He also praised Samantha and Sai Pallavi and called them true artists and also said that they are one of the finest performers in recent times, without taking up the name of Rashmika Mandanna.
Also Read: Kantara: Varaha Roopam song removed from Rishab Shetty starrer; Audiences upset with new version
Following this, another clip that is going viral and taken as a cause of such a reaction is Rashmika saying she never wanted to be an actor. In an interview with Curly Tales, she said that being an actress was never her goal and got into the industry through providence. The actress added that she got a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. However, fans noticed that she refrained from naming the production house and used hand quotes, which angered them, and began trolling her. Fans are trolling Rashmika Mandanna as being ungrateful to the Kannada industry that gave her a break when she was not interested in a film career.
The production that Rashmika mentioned is Paramvah Studios, co-founded by her ex-partner and actor Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty. It also marked her debut as an actress with the film Kirik Party.