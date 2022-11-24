Did Rishab Shetty take a dig at Rashmika Mandanna in this viral video and subtly refuse to work with her?

Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of the recent blockbuster of Indian cinema Kantara, has been in the limelight ever since its magical run at the box office. However, now, he is not in the headlines for his film but because of an old interview of him taking a dig at Rashmika Mandanna. Now, an old interview of Rishab Shetty is going viral. In a chat with Gulte, the actor-director was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project. In his response, he said, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers.” But added, “These actors, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha.”

He also praised Samantha and Sai Pallavi and called them true artists and also said that they are one of the finest performers in recent times, without taking up the name of Rashmika Mandanna.