Did RJ Balaji narrate Karuppu to Thalapathy Vijay instead of Suriya? Director reveals initial plans

Suriya-starrer Karuppu is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2026, after being postponed from Diwali 2025. It now appears that the film was initially pitched to Vijay by director RJ Balaji. However, the project later moved to Suriya, even though the GOAT actor was impressed by the story.

Director RJ Balaji about initially pitching Karuppu to Thalapathy Vijay

Speaking with The Times of India, RJ Balaji said, “I started writing Karuppu in August 2023. As the idea grew bigger and more exciting, I realized I needed a very big star. When I narrated the story to Vijay sir, he was also looking for something in my style, a light family entertainer.”

“However, I told him I would need more time. I was very happy because, during our discussions, the script took multiple turns. I later narrated the story to Suriya sir. After he came on board, I made a few changes to suit his style,” the director-actor added.

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. RJ Balaji will also make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work and was later expected to arrive in February 2026.

A few days ago, RJ Balaji revealed that post-production work had begun, with the final release date to be announced soon. The makers have now officially confirmed the release date as May 14, 2026.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya 47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan might make a cameo appearance.

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