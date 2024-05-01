Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry today. Making her debut in 2016, the actress has quickly carved a niche for herself in various industries and has an ardent fan following as well.

Quite recently, the actress celebrated her 28th birthday and was seen taking a break from her busy schedule, heading to Dubai for her vacation. Although it was not explicitly mentioned, fans were quick to spot that Rashmika and her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures with similar backgrounds on their social media and speculated that the duo were spending time together.

Details on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious Dubai vacation

Taking to her social media, Rashmika Mandanna shared several pictures from her birthday celebrations. In them, she can be seen peacefully having a cup of coffee and trying out sports like archery.

Beneath her posts, she had also tagged her resorts in the country as Anantara Hotels. It is learned that the luxury resort starts at a staggering Rs 27,000 per night and goes up beyond Rs 67,000 and even 1 lakh per night.

Anantara's one-bedroom villa allows you to immerse yourself in the beauty of savannah life from the privacy of your own sanctuary. The bay windows and cozy indoor lounges offer views of the Arabian Wildlife Park, where couples can enjoy luxury and stunning scenery all in one place. The romance of nature and luxury experience is the USP of this place.

Rashmika Mandanna’s holiday photo

Rashmika and Vijay on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working alongside Allu Arjun in the highly awaited sequel to the 2021 action film Pushpa. The film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, will have Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and several others will also appear in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by Sukumar, while Mythri Movie Makers bankroll the project. Furthermore, Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Ruben took care of its editing. The film is slated to release on Independence Day this year.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, his latest film, the Family Star, which is helmed by Parasuram, just hit the silver screens on April 5. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and more, garnered lukewarm responses from fans and critics alike.

The actor is next set to collaborate with Jersey helmer Gowtam Tinnanuri in an upcoming project tentatively titled VD12. It is understood that the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Keshav Deepak, and others in pivotal roles and will go on floors later this year. Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates regarding the project.

