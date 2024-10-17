Did Sai Pallavi deserve to win the National Award for Best Actress over Nithya Menen? Here’s what Thiruchitrambalam actress has to say

Nithya Menen’s performance in Thiruchitrambalam led to her receiving the prestigious National Award for Best Actress this year. However, while her fans have been extremely elated on this massive achievement, some naysayers critiqued how it was Sai Pallavi who deserved this award more than her for the film Gargi.

Addressing the matter during a conversation with Rudrani Chattoraj, Nithya explained how she feels about the criticism. He stated that there would always be people who would have contradictions and opinions to make, where they would judge the actors if they indeed deserved the win or not.

Nithya said, “There's always opinions. If you don't get it, then they say, 'Oh, maybe she's not doing film.' Then you get it; they say, 'Oh, not for this film, maybe another film.' If you don't get it, they're like, 'Oh! why didn't she get it?' It will always be there."

Moving forth in the conversation, Nithya also opened up about how a lighthearted rom-com like Thiruchitrambalam won over a serious courtroom drama of Sai Pallavi’s Gargi at the 70th National Award race.

She mentioned that her stance for every film of hers has always been to consider it a new path altogether. Nonetheless, Nithya emphasized her win and claimed that nobody could argue that the award shouldn’t have come her way.

The diva stated, “I think, as always as I have done, with every film and every choice in my entire career, this is the same this. It is a statement. It is also a road less traveled. I will always be the person who takes a different road and still be there. I don't think anyone can argue that it shouldn't come to me.”

Well, earlier, during an interview with Indian Express right after her win at the 70th National Awards, Nithya Menen had commented about how she did not feel that a film like Thiruchitrambalam was deserving of winning something so prestigious.

Nonetheless, she articulated how she feels light-hearted dramas should also start getting equal recognition on the national pedestal, something that audiences simply love to watch.

On the work front, Nithya has a few films lined up for her, including Kadhalikka Neramillai with Jayam Ravi and Idli Kadai with Dhanush.

