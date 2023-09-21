Did Sai Pallavi get married secretly? Here’s the truth behind viral PIC

Sai Pallavi, the celebrated actress is going through an excellent phase in her acting career. The popular star, who made her acting debut with the 2015-released Malayalam blockbuster Premam, established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of South cinema with her stellar performances and some blockbuster outings.

Despite being a celebrated actress, Sai Pallavi has made sure that she stays away from the limelight when she is not working and has always kept her personal life, private. But recently, rumors of her secret marriage started doing rounds on social media, to the much surprise of her fans and cine-goers. The speculations began after Sai Pallavi's picture with Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy, in which the duo is seen with garlands, went viral on the internet.

Did Sai Pallavi get married secretly?

The latest updates from the film industry insiders suggest that Sai Pallavi has not tied the knot with director Rajkumar Periyasamy, and the rumors are completely baseless. The actress is clearly not married so far and is solely focusing on her acting career for now. The picture, which is now going viral on social media, is evidently cropped from a group photo, which was clicked during the pooja ceremony of Sai Pallavi's upcoming project, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

The untitled project, which is tentatively named SK 21, is helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, and produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. For the unversed, in the Tamil film industry, the primary cast and crew members who attend the pooja ceremony get welcomed with garlands, as per tradition. That is the reason why both Sai Pallavi and the SK21 director were seen with garlands in the viral picture.

Have a look at film industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj's Twitter post clarifying the same, below:

Sai Pallavi's work front

The talented actress is set to share the screen with popular star Sivakarthikeyan for the first time in SK 21, which is currently in the final stages of its production. The Rajkumar Periyasamy directorial is reportedly set in the backdrop of the Indian army and is high on patriotism. Sai Pallavi will soon reunite with her Love Story co-star Naga Chaitanya for Chandoo Monteti's next, which has been tentatively titled NC 23. She is also said to be making her Bollywood debut soon with an upcoming untitled love story, opposite superstar Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. However, the project has not been officially announced, so far.

