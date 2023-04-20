Did Salman Khan force Jagapati Babu to dye his hair black for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Popular actor Jagapathi Babu is known for his work in South and Bollywood as well. He will be seen next in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is gearing up for release this Friday. The actor will be playing the role of antagonist in the film and revealed that the superstar made him dye his hair. He also shared his working experience with Salman Khan.

Sharing about working equation with Salman Khan, Jagapathi Babu said, “He makes it so simple. He guides you. You don't feel intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way. In fact, we were supposed to have a fight (scene) but due to covid and dengue, we couldn’t, bad luck.”

The 61-year-old actor also revealed that Salman made him dye his hair to look younger. He added, “There was no reservation regarding the role. Bhai wanted me to dye my hair black and look younger. This is because he has this logic and said ‘I can’t fight a person who is older than me.’ So. we had to do that and nothing else. It wasn’t a reservation but something that the character needed.”

He also opened up about how he came on board to clash against Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “How it came to me is something I really don't know. I would definitely say Gunjalkar who is with Salman bhai is a major instrument for this. I think he pitched it to Salman Bhai. It took a while and I don't know what aspired between them and we said ‘let's do it.’”



About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari in supporting roles.

Ram Charan is also part of the film. He will be seen in a cameo role in the Yentamma song, which was released recently and took the internet by fire.



ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Why is Allu Arjun dressed up in a saree?