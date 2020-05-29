Did Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada & Nandini take a dig at Pooja Hegde's hacked account in alleged chat?

#WeSupportPooja is trending on Twitter after an alleged 'sarcastic' conversation between Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada and Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy surfaced on social media.

Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni's fans recently got into a Twitter war. It all started after Pooja Hegde allegedly shared a meme on Samantha that read: “I don’t find her pretty at all.” Soon social media users took a screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story before it was deleted. After this incident, Pooja took to social media and shared that her Instagram account was hacked and her technical team is trying to help her. Though she did not mention anything about the meme shared on her IG story.

She tweeted, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you." Within an hour, Pooja got the problem solved and also shared the same with her fans.

Well, Samantha Akkineni's fans were not convinced that Pooja's account got hacked and thought it was all well planned. Fans demanded Pooja Hegde to apologise to their favourite star.

Now, the tables have turned and #WeSupportPooja is trending on Twitter after an alleged 'sarcastic' conversation between Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada and Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy surfaced on social media.

According to the screenshots of the chat that are doing rounds on the social media, Samantha, Chinmayi and Nandini are seen taking a dig at Pooja's social media handle being hacked. These alleged comments, which are assumed to be on Pooja has left her fans much upset.

Check it out:

Without knowing the real reason,how could u guys form a group and pass sarcasm on one.Ok...now what this doesn't come under ur so called "feminism" #WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/J4uh7nmQBw — Harshi (@hd_2207) May 28, 2020

#WeSupportPoojaHegde Pls check Nandindi Reddy's post. We dont know if Pooja is at fault but now Nandini, @Samanthaprabhu2 @Chinmayi are resorting to targeted harassment and instigating their fans to attack Pooja Hegde. Shameless mob behavior — Jim l 2 38 0s (@ashapasham) May 28, 2020

She isn't making fun of Pooja hegde.. They are just making fun of haters in common..#SamanthaAkkineni — ramki (@Nii123Ramki) May 28, 2020

Was it really hacked or covering isthunava @hegdepooja ? pic.twitter.com/gg9odjIVm1 — Y Anjali (@Y_Anjali10) May 27, 2020

Yesterday, after #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha started trending on twitter, the Majili actress shared a selfie of her posing with a peace sign.

What do you think about this entire incident? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×