Did Samantha Akkineni watch Naga Chaitanya's Love Story & make a confusing comment on Sai Pallavi?

Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni has watched 80% of the unedited part from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story. Read to know more.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The first look and teaser from the film featuring Naga Chaitanya has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Fans just can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Samantha Akkineni has watched 80% of the unedited film. Reportedly, Chay requested director Sekhar if he can show some scenes from the film to his wife Samantha Akkineni.

After watching the unedit part from the upcoming Love Story, Samantha Akkineni apparently commented that Sai Pallavi is dominating in the film. Samantha told the director Sekhar Kammula that Sai Pallavi is dominating in the movie and this has left the makers of Love Story confused if it was a comment in a good sense. Did Sam mean that Sai Pallavi is stealing the limelight in the film from Naga Chaitanya? What is it a review negatively or positively? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

Love Story will have Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya speaking the Telangana dialect and this is said to be one of the highlights. The upcoming Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is a typical love story but with a lot of twists. The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. Chay will be seen in never before avatar in the film as he plays the role of a middle-class man.

