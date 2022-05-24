Did Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda get injured on the sets of Kushi? Makers clarify

Reports were doing the rounds that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were injured while shooting for their upcoming romantic drama, Kushi in Kashmir. Now, all reports have been rubbished by the makers. It is being claimed that the entire team of Kushi safely returned to Hyderabad yesterday, after successfully winding up a 30-day shoot in the valley.

Just a while back, the Yashoda actress shared a BTS photo from the first schedule of the movie. It shows Vijay Deverakonda with director Shiva Nirvana and actor Vennela Kishore in the car. As the Arjun Reddy actor is enjoying the view outside the window, Shiva Nirvana and Vennela Kishore are having a pleasant conversation.

Meanwhile, yesterday Samantha took to Instagram and posted a selfie with the Majili director. She captioned the picture, "Majili to Kushi @shivanirvana621 killing it".

Coming to the film's cast, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya have been roped in to do important roles in Kushi. Financed by the production house Mythri Movie Makers, the story for the film has been penned by Shiva Nirvana. Murali G has cranked the camera for the movie and Prawin Pudi has looked after the editing.

The Telugu drama will also reach the audience in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kushi is slated to hit the theatres on 23 December this year.

Additionally, Samantha is also going to be a part of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She will further essay the female lead in the Hindi drama Citadel, with Varun Dhawan as the lead. The stunner is further stepping into Hollywood with the movie, Arrangements of Love.

Vijay Deverakonda will next come to the big screens with Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film, Liger. Following this, he will star in another Pan-India film, Jana Gana Mana.

