Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just go Instagram official with boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Check out her loved-up photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and boyfriend Raj Nidimoru have been constantly making headlines for their alleged relationship. However, it seems the actress has now made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable picture, where she is seen embracing The Family Man director.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just confirm her relationship with Raj Nidimoru?

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

“I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning,” she added.

Samantha had previously shared several posts on social media featuring her alleged boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. During the Diwali celebrations earlier this year, the actress and the director were spotted enjoying the festivities together.

For those unaware, Samantha and Raj have been seen together on multiple occasions. From the beginning, many netizens have believed that the actress was soft-launching her relationship, although neither she nor Raj has made an official confirmation. Reportedly, the actress and the director fell in love while working together on the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

However, it now appears that the actress has made their relationship official with this adorable picture, where the two are seen sharing a warm hug.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha was last seen in a cameo role in the horror-comedy Subham, which also marked her debut as a producer. The film featured an ensemble cast of newcomers, including Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and many others.

Looking ahead, she is next expected to appear in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The upcoming show is headlined by Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur, with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi playing pivotal roles.

Moreover, the Kushi actress is all set to return to the big screen soon with her new Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. Although the project was announced some time ago, Samantha recently confirmed that shooting for the film is currently underway.

