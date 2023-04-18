Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu react to Shaakuntalam's failure with a Bhagavad Gita sloka?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of herself. However, it's the caption that caught our attention as she penned a Bhagavad Gita sloka about 'working and not expecting the fruit out of it'. Well, looks like the post was an indirect reaction to the Shaakuntalam's unfavorable reviews and failure at the box office.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Samantha was seen seated in her car and lost in thoughts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a Sanskrit sloka from Bhagavad Gita, “Karmanye vadhika raste, Ma phaleshu kadachana, Ma karma phala he tur bhuh, Ma te sangotsva karmani." The quote loosely translates to, “You have a right over your action and not its fruits (because we have no control over it).

Although the actress has not responded to the reviews of Shaakuntalam, this post indirectly hints at her reaction. The mythological film, which hit the screens on April 14, failed to succeed in hitting the bull’s eye at the box office. According to reports, the film has drastically failed at the box office and is struggling to cross double-digit figures. Made on a 60 crore budget, the film so far earned only 6-7 crores at the box office. Despite the bad reviews and collections, Samantha was highly praised for her performance as Shakuntala.

Check out Samantha's post here:

About Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'. The film features Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the King of the Puru Dynasty. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of what she is up to after the release of Shaakuntalam