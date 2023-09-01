Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Nayanthara's role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan?

Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her debut Hindi film, Jawan, on September 7. The actress has chosen the Atlee-directed film as her Hindi film debut, and the sheer magnitude of Jawan does perfect justice to her stardom. Nayanthara will be paired in the film with Shah Rukh Khan, whom she has time and again referred to as her favorite actor.

But if reports are to be believed, not Nayanthara, but another popular actress, was initially supposed to be a part of Jawan. And this actress is none other than Nayanthara’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly offered the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which eventually went to Nayanthara

It is hard to imagine that any actor would say no to a film as hyped as Jawan, but that is exactly what Samantha Ruth Prabhu did. The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress is rumored to have denied the offer to star in Jawan, as at that point in her life, she was hoping to start a family with her then-husband Naga Chaitanya. As per reports, Samantha was offered Jawan in 2019.

There is no official confirmation pertaining to whether this itself is the reason for Samantha rejecting Jawan or whether she even was offered the film in the first place. But the news that the Oh Baby actress was offered Jawan is not that hard to believe. Samantha shares a good bond with the film’s director, Atlee, and she has even acted in two of his films. Both of those films turned out to be huge commercial successes.

In 2016, the actress acted alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Atlee’s second film, Theri. Soon after, the trio again came together for an even grander film, Mersal. Samantha was one of the three female protagonists of Vijay in the film, the other two being Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal. Even though Samantha could not be a part of Jawan, in the month of September itself, she will have another theatrical release.

Samantha’s romantic comedy film Kushi, also starring Vijay Deverakonda was released today, September 1. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana is very hyped, especially because of its lead pairing of Vijay and Samantha. Six days after Kushi’s release, Jawan will hit theaters, and hopefully, both films will have a long box-office run.

ALSO READ: Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran’s gift to Rajinikanth after film’s monstrous success will blow your mind