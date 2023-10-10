Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVE 'Chay' tattoo from her ribs?

A recent series of Samantha's photos have taken Instagram by storm, thanks to her stunning sense of style. The actress, known for her exquisite taste, donned a gorgeous pink saree that perfectly showcased her timeless beauty. The way the actress pulled off the vibrant pink drape was simply stunning and gave off a very pretty in pink vibe. However, what has caught everyone's attention is the missing 'Chay' tattoo that she inked on the right side of her ribs.

Samantha does not have 'Chay' named tattoo, which has left everyone wondering whether she had removed the tattoo or covered it up with makeup. It is unclear what exactly has happened, but this detail has certainly caught the attention of her fans.

To note, Samantha has always been a free spirit, someone unafraid to embrace change and transformation in her life.

Check out the post below:

Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's tattoo

Samantha back then in 2019, had uploaded a set of photos in which she was seen flaunting her tattoo. The other Samantha picture featured her in a gorgeous pink saree, gave followers a better look at the adorable tattoo on her rib.

Even at Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer action thriller series Citadel's screening in London, fans noticed one of her tattoos that was a dedication to Chaitanya.

During her 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram a few months ago, a fan inquired about tattoo ideas. However, Samantha chose to provide advice instead, suggesting to the person not to consider getting a tattoo at all. Although she didn't express it explicitly, there seemed to be an underlying message in her response. She conveyed, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo."

Samantha is on acting break and has been giving enough time for her health recovery. She will next be seen in the web series Citadel India, which also features Varun Dhawan and is helmed by Raj and DK.

