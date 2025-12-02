Samantha got engaged to Raj Nidimoru in February? Pic flaunting her diamond ring goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surprised fans after confirming their wedding on December 1, 2025. However, a new wave of speculation suggests that the couple may have been engaged months earlier. A viral photo from Samantha’s February 13 Instagram post has now sparked fresh discussion, with fans spotting what appears to be the same diamond ring she wore during her wedding ceremony.

Fans spot the same ring in Samantha’s February post

The conversation began soon after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, “01.12.2025.” Among the pictures, one moment stood out, Raj Nidimoru placing a striking portrait-cut diamond ring on her finger. Another wedding shot showed Samantha holding up the ring proudly. Fans immediately connected it to an older post.

Samantha’s February 13 photo dump, which she shared just before Valentine’s Day, showed her smiling in a pink outfit. In the first photo of that post, the same ring appeared clearly on her finger. This similarity prompted many to believe that Samantha and Raj may have secretly gotten engaged earlier in the year.

A closer look at Samantha’s February 13 close-up further strengthened the theory. The ring, with its large, flat surface, matched the one seen in her wedding photos. The same design also appeared in other close-up shots from earlier this year, adding to the online speculation.

Here’s what experts say about the diamond ring

Jewelry expert Abhilasha Bhandari told Hindustan Times that Samantha’s ring features a portrait-cut diamond, a style known for its flat shape and transparent appearance. She explained, “Samantha wore a beautiful portrait-cut diamond ring that features the rare and exquisite Portrait Cut, a very thin, flat diamond with a large top surface and almost no depth.”

Bhandari added that the cut has roots in Mughal-era jewelry. She said, “This historic cut was originally used to cover miniature paintings and royal portraits and is how it earned the name ‘portrait cut’.” She also mentioned that the gem must be of the highest quality due to its transparency.

The estimated value of the ring is around Rs 1.5 crore as per the Times of India, making it one of the standout elements of Samantha and Raj’s intimate wedding at Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre.

While fans believe the February photos hint at an early engagement, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the timeline. The couple, who kept most of their relationship private, officially tied the knot on December 1, 2025. Samantha wore a red bridal saree, while Raj opted for a white kurta pajama with a gold Nehru jacket.

