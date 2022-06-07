In Pics: Samantha wraps up shoot for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7; Deets Inside

Samantha shared a few pics as she dished out major lessons in color blocking in a stylish chic look. She is seen pulling off the look perfectly in a red cut-out ribbed top paired up with pink pants. Our sources have revealed that she will be making her debut on the popular show Koffee with Karan 7 and has wrapped up shooting for the episode. We have earlier reported that she will be gracing the Koffee With Karan show. Yes, the actress just shot for her episode. As revealed by our reliable source, "Samantha wrapped the shoot yesterday and she had a gala time on the show. Samantha's episode is going to be the highlight of the season, I bet." Take a look at the pics here:

On Karan Johar's birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the filmmaker on his 50th birthday. The Yashoda actress dropped a dapper picture of Karan in a stylish red ensemble and wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the one and only @karanjohar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday."

Post her grand OTT debut in Hindi, Samantha is also set to explore Bollywood as she announced her debut movie with Russo Brothers’ Citadel, helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and features Varun Dhawan as the lead. Samantha recently also shot for an advertisement in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh and also shared a pic, which went viral on Internet.

Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress is also busy shooting for her upcoming pan Indian thriller film, Yashoda.