Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismiss Chiranjeevi’s involvement in Prabhas' Spirit and stay silent about Don Lee?

Prabhas-starrer Spirit is all geared up to begin shooting. The makers even revealed a teaser on the actor's birthday. While speculations about the movie featuring Don Lee and Chiranjeevi are rife, it seems director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has some interesting reactions to these rumors.

Are Chiranjeevi and Don Lee part of Prabhas’ Spirit?

According to reports online, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently spotted at the pre-release event of the film Jigiri. At the venue, the filmmaker was asked whether Chiranjeevi is part of Spirit. The director clarified that the Megastar is not involved in the project in any capacity, dismissing the rumors and clearing the air.

However, when asked whether Korean actor Don Lee is part of the project, the filmmaker remained silent, neither confirming nor denying it. He also added that an update on the matter is likely to be announced soon.

For those unaware, several reports have previously claimed that the Outlaws actor would be part of the cinematic venture. Now, it seems fans will have to wait a little longer to know whether the cast includes him or not.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas in the lead role. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film marks his first collaboration with the Rebel Star and features the actor as a hot-headed young police officer.

With Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the movie is also set to feature Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Prabhas’ next films

Prabhas is next set to appear in the horror-comedy romantic drama The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows the story of a young man who wishes to sell his ancestral mansion to make a huge fortune. However, his life takes a turn when his grandfather's malevolent spirit begins haunting the mansion, leading to a tale filled with humor and thrills.

The cinematic venture is slated for release on January 9, 2026, and features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor also has the period drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, lined up for release.

