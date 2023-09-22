Did Shah Rukh Khan react to reports about Nayanthara being upset with Atlee for being sidelined in Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan, has been a box office success. The film, helmed by Atlee in his Hindi directorial debut, also features prominent names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and more. The film has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Recently, it was reported by several media outlets that the lead actress is actually upset with the director. The reason is reportedly that Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the film looked bigger than Nayanthara’s role in the film. It was also reported by the Hindustan Times that the actress was in no mood to listen to Hindi scripts, or take up Bollywood projects any time soon.

Now, the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan has replied to a post on X, where he said that he felt the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. His post read:

“I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan (sic.)”

Was this SRK’s reaction to the reports?

Although none of the filmstars have spoken officially about the reported incident, this could be seen as King Khan’s response to the rumors that the Bigil actress is upset.

Nayanthara and Atlee have been really good friends for quite some time now. In fact, Nayanthara has been a part of three out of the five films that Atlee has directed, including his debut directorial Raja Rani.