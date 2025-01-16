Did Shankar choose Game Changer over Indian 2? Filmmaker REACTS to delay of Kamal Haasan starrer

Filmmaker Shankar has been in the limelight lately for his recent release Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. Amid the mixed response that the film fetched, the director also got called out for delaying his other film, Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the titular role. In a recent interview, he addressed what actually went wrong with the latter that caused multiple delays.

Speaking with Behindwoods TV, Shankar explained that he has always prioritized finishing one project at a time, adding that the maximum time he spends on a film is about one and a half years only.

However, things changed in the case of Indian 2, the shooting of which got tampered due to external factors. He then chose to move ahead with Game Changer first, until things cooled down for the first film in the meantime, including the return of the actors and crew.

Shankar said, “The maximum time I take to complete a movie is one and a half years. If it goes beyond that, it’s because of external factors, including dates of actors and cancellations due to various reasons. When a shoot gets canceled, it’s not easy to bring all the artists back.”

Moving on, the director also spilled beans on the method of his working pattern, expressing how he plans out everything in advance, including keeping out space for the worst moment if anything at all goes awry.

Shankar mentioned how he keeps a keen eye on the conditions of work, including weather and other factors in cases of outdoor shoots, so that absolutely nothing tampers with the flow of work on a film.

He thus concluded that Indian 2’s delay was based on the fact that after a certain thing went off the rails for the film, it’s difficult to restore it back to the original state since it takes a long time, and thus the delay.

