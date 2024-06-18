Did Shruti Haasan hint at her recent breakup with Santanu Hazarika? Actress drops cryptic notes

Like several celebrities, Shruti Haasan too is very active on social media. She loves to share her mostly unfiltered self with her followers. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a string of stories, giving a glimpse into her headspace right now and many people think, she might be talking about a particular someone.

Shruti Haasan’s cryptic Instagram stories are about Santanu Hazarika?

Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a few stories, hinting at a particular phase in her life.

She wrote in her caption, “I never look back but when I do.. I’m so glad I went ahead and did whatever I wanted to.”

While Shruti did not explicitly mention anyone’s name, netizens have put two and two to point out that the Salaar actress is referring to her breakup with Santanu.

In another story, she also expressed how she was in such a good mood and urged fans to not put Nazar (evil eye). “Don’t be sorry for who you are and be happy. It feels awesome,” she shared on her Instagram.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu’s relationship

For those who have not been following Shruti Haasan, the actress recently went through a breakup with her ex-boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika. The then couple, who were believed to have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly broke up in April 2024 due to personal differences.

Advertisement

The actress had also gone MIA (Missing in Action) for quite a while in April, before making her return to social media on April 16. Upon her return, she posted a series of stories, where she hinted at her breakup.

At the time, Haasan stated that she is at a stage in her life where she is configuring and re-configuring who she is. Shruti also urged her followers to never be apologetic about who they are.

Taking a step aside from her personal life, what does the future look like for the actress on the professional front? Let’s find out!

Shruti Haasan’s upcoming projects

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film will be directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Dacoit is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and is expected to release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Suriya fans are reacting to his blink and miss cameo in Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira’s trailer