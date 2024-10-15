Did Shruti Haasan walk out of Adivi Sesh co-starrer Dacoit: A Love Story due to THIS reason?

Shruti Haasan has been winning hearts with every passing achievement. Currently on the acting front, the diva has projects like Salaar 2, Coolie and Chennai Story in the pipeline. However, a recent rumor suggests that the starlet might have walked away from one of her other upcoming projects, titled Dacoit: A Love Story.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the action film was set to feature Shruti alongside Adivi Sesh as the leads. The latest buzz indicates that she has reportedly walked away from the project, with creative differences between Shruti and the makers cited as the main reason for this major decision.

Moreover, some other reports have also claimed that it was Adivi Sesh’s alleged controlling of the project’s dimensions that led Shruti Haasan to exit it. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Shruti Haasan or the filmmakers regarding these claims.

The film had already built considerable momentum, with the teaser, released in December last year, generating significant excitement among the audience. The plot revolves around two estranged lovers who are forcibly reunited, setting off a chain of events involving a series of robberies that ultimately change their lives.

Despite losing out on Dacoit, Shruti’s other projects remain in the pipeline, including the promising film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and others. The film's cast was announced recently, and it appears to be on track for its release.

Apart from her professional life, Shruti Haasan often grabs attention for her personal life. For the unversed, she dated Shantanu Hazarika for several years before news of their breakup surfaced on social media. While the actress has not publicly commented on the matter, she did address questions about her marriage during a Q&A session with fans, responding in a notably candid manner.

By recording a video with a funny filter on her face, she can be heard saying, “Why are you stupid still?’ So funny and such a cool way to respond to society’s judgment and questions about someone’s personal life. Right?”

