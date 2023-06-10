Did Siddharth just confirm his relationship with rumored girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari?

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are the hot new pair in the tinsel town. It is rumoured that both are dating, although they have denied it but gave much-needed indirect hints always. Well, it's always Aditi who usually reacts to the rumours, now Siddharth did and he almost confirmed their relationship. Yes, the Takkar indirectly gave a hint that he and Aditi are indeed in love.

For the promotion of his film Takkar, Siddharth appeared as a guest on a Telugu singing reality and confirmed his relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari. Wondering what exactly he said? When the anchor asked him if there is anyone with whom he wants to sing with forever, the multi-talented actor replied, "In our Village, they say Aditi Deva Bhava." Indirectly, hinting that he is dating Aditi Rao Hydari.

This video is currently going viral on social media and fans can't keep calm. Although, this is the first Siddharth reacted to the dating rumours, Aditi has often given enough hints.

Watch the video of Siddharth's confirming his relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari here:

In fact, recently, the V actress reacted to dating rumours with Siddharth. Her reaction added much-needed fuel to the rumours as she didn't deny them but gave a huge smile. She blushed and did a gesture of crossing her hands. Then she did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she doesn't want her relationship to catch the evil eye.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dating rumours

According to reports, the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram. They are often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, and public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Jubilee movie event, Sharwanand's wedding and more. They also exchange mushy comments on social media posts.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended their co-star Sharwanand's wedding in Jaipur. A few unseen photos of the couple holding each other and posing together in ethnic outfits has surfaced on social media. The duo also clicked a few selfies with their friends as they had a good time together at the wedding.

