Did Sivakarthikeyan Maaveeran's release date change to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer?

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in the action film Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film was initially announced to release on August 11, but has been pushed to a new date. The film has been pre-poned. Yes, the actor announced that the film will now be released on July 14. According to reports, the decision to change the release date has been made to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster as they announced a new release date. For the unversed, a few days ago, along with an action packed BTS video from the sets, the release date of the film was announced. Maaveeran was scheduled for release on August 11. However, now, after Rajinikanth's Jailer release date was announced on the same day, the Maaveeran team shared a new release.

According to reports, Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran preponed to avoid a clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office. It is to be noted that Maveeran also has a Rajinikanth connection, so in no way Sivakarthikeyan wants to clash with him. It is said that title of this movie is inspired by Rajinikanth's 1986 flick and the actor's brutal look also resembles the superstar's look in his film Thalapathi.

Check out the release date poster of Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran here:

About Maaveeran

Maaveeran is rumoured to be a high-octane action film with doses of political commentary in its narration. filmmaker Shankar's daughter, Aditi Shankar, The movie is produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies. The film is also set to release in Telugu under the title Mahaveerudu. Music for the film is composed by Bharath Sankar while Philomin Raj handles editing and Vidhu Ayyanna handles the cinematography.

About Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer with director Nelson Dilipkumar is one of the most awaited films. A few days ago, the teaser was released and received a momentous response from the audience. The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SK21: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's new film goes on floors, Kamal Haasan snaps the clapboard for first shot