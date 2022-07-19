Did Sobhita Dhulipala just drop a hint about dating Naga Chaitanya?

As we exclusively informed earlier, post his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya is dating the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. For the unversed, the Thank You star is a huge Formula One fan and he had once proposed to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the racing tracks. Now, to everyone's surprise, Sobhita Dhulipala's latest Instagram post also has an F1 connection!

She took to the photo-sharing app, and conducted a Q&A session with the fans where one of the supporters asked her "Do you love formula 1?". Although the actress did not say anything on the matter, she replied back to the question with an image. It showed her picture, sitting in the car and blushing with a covered mouth. In fact, the sweatshirt she was wearing had McLaren written on it. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when and how these two announce their 'secret' relationship.

Check out the post below:

Going by a source, Naga Chaitanya was sighted with his new ladylove at his new home in Hyderabad. The couple looked extremely cozy in each other's company.



A little birdie told us, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car. Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies."

